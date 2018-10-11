Mr. James Arnold Buffington, age 84, of Rome, passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.
Mr. Buffington was born in Rome, Ga., on March 17, 1934, son of the late Leonard Buffington and the late Mary Elizabeth Culberson Buffington. He was a member of Northwoods Baptist Church and owner of Buffington Tree Service.
He is survived by one brother, Raymond Buffington, Tampa, Florida; a sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Earl Pruett, Centre, Alabama; a daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Jimmy Knowles, Rome; three sons and a daughter-in-law, Danny and Patsy Buffington, Scotty Buffington, and Ken Buffington, all of Rome; three grandsons, Dusty Alexander, Las Vegas, Nevada, Chris Knowles (Elana), New Jersey, and Daniel Buffington, Rome; two great grandsons, Dominic and Andrew; numerous stepchildren and step grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
To honor Mr. Buffington's wishes, his burial will be private.
Pallbearers will include David Peterson, Leonard Buffington, Doug Frix, David Roundtree, Brian Buffington, and John Culberson.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.