Mr. James Albert Jones, age 76, of Big Texas Valley, passed away Saturday August 18, 2018 at his residence.
Mr. Jones was born October 3, 1941, in Floyd County, a son of the late Albert Jones, and Adell Bishop Jones. He was preceded in death by a brother, Donnie, sisters, Faye and Judith.
Survivors include, his wife, Betty Jean McCullough Jones, sons, Jeff (Penny) Jones, Big Texas Valley: Danny (Kay) Jones, Chatsworth: daughter, Tina Jones, Big Texas Valley: seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside and interment services will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Glen Clonts, officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m.. until 4:20 p.m. Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home,2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.