Jacqueline "Jackie" Jefts Knight, age 91, of Rome, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, October 16, 2018. She was born September 22, 1927, near Mud Creek in Hall County, Georgia, to the late General Joseph Adams and Frances Pauline Canup and was one of six children. Jackie married Virgil Robert "V.R." Jefts Jr. of Rome and was his devoted wife until his passing in 1987. She had a successful career with National City Bank and was a lifelong member of Second Avenue Baptist Church. Jackie and V.R. raised two sons whom she could not have possibly loved more. She later married William H. (Bill) Knight Jr. of Calhoun, Georgia, and resided on Mount Alto in Rome until Bill's passing in 2010.
Survivors include sons Virgil Robert "Bobby" Jefts III (Vicki) of Anchorage, Alaska, and Christopher Paul Jefts (Brook) of Athens, Georgia; grandchildren, Shawn Robert Jefts (Gina) of Anchorage, Alaska; Cameron Michael Jefts of Astoria, New York; Haila Addison Jefts, Harrison Paul Jefts, and Holden Turner Jefts of Athens, Georgia; great grandchild Ruby Hana Jefts of Anchorage, Alaska.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Jackie's life at 2:00 in the afternoon, Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at Second Avenue Baptist Church located at 823 East Second Avenue in Rome. The Rev. Monty Stallins will officiate and a reception will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall. Jackie was interred at East View Cemetery in Rome.
Memorial donations to Second Avenue Baptist Church or The American Stroke Association would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Please remember the letters F-A-S-T to recognize and respond to a stroke: F-face drooping; A-arm weakness; S-speech difficulty; T-time to call 911. Visit www.strokeassociation.org for more information.
The family extends their deepest appreciation to the healthcare professionals of Gwinnett Extended Care Center in Lawrenceville for their loving care.
Daniel's Funeral Home in Rome is serving the family.