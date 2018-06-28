Mrs. Jacqueline Helen Marks Storey, age 94, of Rome, passed away in a local assisted living facility on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.
Mrs. Storey was born in Dexter, N.Y. on January 29, 1924, daughter of the late Frank Morgan Marks and the late Helen Pauline Youngs Marks. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Storey, in 1984; by a son, Phillip Storey; by a sister, Marion Burke; and by a brother, Hugh Marks. Mrs. Storey served in the United States Army Nurse’s Corps in the Pacific Theater of Operations during World War II. Prior to her retirement, she was a Public Health Nurse with Floyd County, following many years of nursing with Harbin and Floyd Hospitals. Following retirement, she was a volunteer “Pink Lady” with Floyd Medical Center. Mrs. Storey was a volunteer with Friends of the Library, was a charter member of Lavender Mountain Quilt Guild, and was a member of Unity Baptist Church in Chattooga County.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda Hansen, Longmont, Colo., and Karen Storey (Paul Pitts), Armuchee; two sons, Alan Storey (Evelyn) and Kenneth Storey (Susan), all of Armuchee; a brother, Howard Marks, Watertown, N.Y.; 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 2 great, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. The Rev. Scott Lambert will officiate.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the service hour.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.