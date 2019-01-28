Mr. Jacob Noah "Jake" Goss, age 26, of Rome, passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mr. Goss was born in Rome, Ga., on September 22, 1992, son of the former Tina Stoner and Phillip Goss. He was a 2011 graduate of Armuchee High School and attended Georgia Northwestern Technical College, graduating with an Associate Degree of Applied Sciences. Mr. Goss was employed by Georgia Power Company. He was a member of Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church.
Mr. Goss was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Joe Goss.
Survivors include his wife and high school sweetheart of 10 years, the former Erin Nicole Sutton, to whom he was married on October 14, 2017; his parents, Phil and Tina Goss, Rome; his sister, Kayla Holcombe (Chris), Rome; his brother, Justin Goss, Rome; maternal grandmother, Louise Mills, Rome; maternal grandfather, Charles Stoner (Debra), Ellijay; paternal grandmothers, Jewell Dean Thacker and Judy Goss, both of Rome; a niece, Kinley Holcombe.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church with the Rev. Bob Agan officiating. Zach and Luke Lansdell will deliver eulogies. Interment will follow in New Hope Baptist Cemetery in Armuchee.
The family will receive friends at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church on Wednesday from 12 noon until 1:45 p.m.
Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and include Zach Lansdell, Luke Lansdell, Chris Holcombe, Justin Goss, Steven Collins, Aaron Stoner, David Miller, and Andy Miller.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial account will be established at United Community Bank for memorial donations.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.