Jacob Logan Patrick

Mr. Jacob Logan "Jake" Patrick, age 26, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at a local hospital.
Jake was born on March 4, 1992, in Anniston, Ala., son of Larry Vance "Van" Patrick, Jr. and Wendy Logan Patrick. He graduated from Armuchee High School in 2010 and was a self-taught welder and cook. His interest extended into all kinds of music and spending lots of time with family. He also enjoyed exploring the outdoors, he was able to pursue this passion by working and living in Zion National Park in the summer of 2017. He made many friends there and his free-spirit, quick-wit, and humor will be missed. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Johnny Agan in January 2010.
Survivors include his father, Van Patrick (Karri), Rome; mother, Wendy Patrick (Stefan), Trion; sister, Savannah Patrick, Rome; two step-sisters, Mary Claudette Barton, Columbus, GA and Camille Barton, Rome; paternal grandfather, Larry Vance Patrick, Sr., Rome; paternal grandmother, Bobbie Agan, Rome; maternal grandfather, Danny Logan (Rany), Rome; maternal grandmother, Jeane Yarbrough, Cave Spring; special cousin, Josh Patrick and his daughter, Anna Patrick, Rome; aunts, uncles and other cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 6, 2018, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, from 4 until 6 p.m. Following the visitation, Jake will be cremated and no formal services will be held.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.