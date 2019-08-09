Mrs. Mary U. Jackson, age 92, of Trentwood Place, Rome, and more recently Brookdale - Rome, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on August 8, 2019. Mrs. Jackson was born on November 1, 1926, in Carroll County, Georgia, to Charles L. Upchurch and Mae Upchurch. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, James, Glen, Lake, and Ray Upchurch. On September 9, 1945, she married Cohen Charles Jackson and they were married for 64 years before his death in 2009. Mrs. Jackson was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by three daughters, Nancy Abernathy (Rex), of Cloudland, Ga., Sandra J. Chambers, of Athens, Ga., and Peggy McAteer (Mike), of Evans, Ga.; her grandchildren, Amy M. Lewis, of Rome, Jenni Fuller (Todd) of Athens, and Laura Savastinuk (Paul), of Bainbridge Island, Wash.; her great grandchildren, Jackson, Jeffrey, and Jonathan Fuller, George, Ben, and Maks Savastinuk, Cohen, Fred, and Chloe McAteer; her special friend and caregiver, Glenda Wright. Mrs. Jackson was a longtime member of West Rome United Methodist Church and the C.J. Raley Sunday School Class. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at West Rome United Methodist Church with the Rev. Les Connell and the Rev. Mark McLendon officiating, and with her grandson, Jamie McAteer, delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until the service hour. Those gentlemen serving as pallbearers are asked to assemble at West Rome United Methodist Church on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and include Mike McAteer, Jamie McAteer, Todd Fuller, Jackson Fuller, Bobby Chambers, and Rickey Deaton. The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to Glenda Wright, the office of Dr. Mark Virtue, and the staff of Brookdale-Rome. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.