Mrs. Nancy F. Jacks, age 76, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at a local healthcare facility. Nancy was born in Columbus, Ga., on June 1, 1943, daughter of the late Charles E. Freeman and the late Eula Cuomo Freeman. She was a homemaker most of her life and her family will always remember her great cooking. She attended St. Mary's Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her four brothers and her three sisters. Nancy is survived by her sons, Mark Sr. and Beki Broome and Jason and Marie Broome; her daughter, April Broome Yeary; her grandchildren, Jonathan Ely (Danielle), Shanna Ely, Lauren Burnette (Jesse), Megan Broome, Mark Broome Jr., Madison Broome, and Morgan Broome; her six great grandchildren; her sister, Linda Hicks (Earl); her partner of 38 years, Jimmy Jacks; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with Mother Melissa L. Kean officiating. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Sunday from 12 noon until the service hour. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.