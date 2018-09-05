Mr. Jackie Joe Brooks, age 79, of Rome, passed away Tuesday evening, September 4, 2018, in a local hospital following an extended illness.
Mr. Brooks was born in Floyd County, Ga., on October 9, 1938, son of the late Albert and Lillian Melton Brooks. He was also preceded in death by a brother, James Cary Brooks.
Mr. Brooks was a 1957 graduate of Pepperell High School in Lindale, where he excelled in baseball and basketball and was a member of the 1954 State Championship baseball team. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as Service Manager with Valley Vend Services here in Rome for 38 years. Upon his retirement, he, with his son, founded Brooks Building Group, where he was active until January 2018. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and vintner, a hobby he enjoyed for many years. Mr. Brooks was a member of Second Avenue Baptist Church, where he was an active participant in the Men’s Prayer Breakfast. In his early years, he was a member of First Baptist Church of Lindale.
Survivors include his wife, the former Glenda Couey, to whom he was married on January 14, 1961; a daughter, Traci Brooks Hesser (Tim), Maryville, Tenn.; a son, Jeff Brooks (Allison), Lindale; four grandchildren, Kendall Brooks Headley (Cove), Austin, Texas, Hunter Brooks (Jaclyn), Lafayette, Colo., Brooks and Briley Hesser, both of Maryville, Tenn.; two sisters, Lynda Brooks Ragan, Lindale, and Ann Brooks Brandon, Silver Creek; a brother, John Brooks (Gerald), Lindale; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 8, 2018, at 3 p.m. at Second Avenue Baptist Church with his Pastor, Dr. Monty Stallins, officiating and family members sharing.
The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall of Second Avenue Baptist Church on Saturday from 1 until 2:45 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Second Avenue Baptist Church Memorial Endowment, 823 E. Second Avenue, Rome, Ga., 30161.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.