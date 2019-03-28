Mr. Jack Wilburn Dollar Sr., age 87, of Rome, passed away Wednesday morning, March 27, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mr. Dollar was born in Rome, Ga., on November 23, 1931, son of the late Bowman and Dessie Justice Dollar. He was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Emma Lee Dollar, and by a sister, Kathryn Bell.
Mr. Dollar was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he was an insurance agent with American General Life Insurance Co., formerly National Life and Accident, for over 37 years.
He was a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church, where he served as a teacher in the Children's Department and was a former Training Union Director. He was known by many as the "chewing gum man." He also served as a Deacon for many years and was awarded Deacon Emeritus status.
Mr. Dollar loved gardening and raising livestock and especially loved preparing Sunday dinners for his family. His grandchildren were his "Pride and Joy."
Survivors include his wife, the former Audine New, to whom he was married on September 7, 1954; his daughter, Sherri Dollar Mashburn (David), Rome; his son, Jack W. Dollar Jr. (Linda), Armuchee; three grandchildren, Adam Welchel (Ginny), Waynesville, N.C., Andy Dollar (Debi), Concord, N.C., and Angela Dollar, Armuchee; two great grandchildren, Abby and Luke Welchel; two brothers, Charles Dollar (Chloe), Rome, and Ben Dollar (Sharon), Weaver, Ala.; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 3 p.m. at New Armuchee Baptist Church with the Rev. John Moates and the Rev. Bob Skelton officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Friday from 6 until 8 p.m.
Pallbearers are requested to assemble at New Armuchee Baptist Church on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and include Andy Dollar, Randy Dollar, David Dorsey, Gordon Kuhl, Nate Matthews, and Adam Welchel.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.