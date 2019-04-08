Jack Daniel Vaughan, age 61, of Rome, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019.
Jack was born January 14, 1958, in Floyd County, Ga.
Survivors include his wife, Marty Stuck Vaughan; children, Jackson Vaughan, of Rome; Daniel Kitchens, of Woodstock; Jessica Vaughan, of Dallas; Erin Stokes, of Kingston; Candice Sonka, of Powder Springs; Chelsea Proper, of Powder Springs; father and stepmother, Donald and Todgie Vaughan; mother and stepfather, Mary and Thurman Heath; sisters, Cindy Knight and Betty Ruth Boyett, both of Rome; 10 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service hour on April 10, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.