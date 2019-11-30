Mrs. Charlene Jablonski, age 29, of Rome, GA, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at her home. Mrs. Charlene was born in Rome, GA on March 17, 1953, daughter of the late Louise Andrews Neighbors and the late Edward LeHugh Neighbors. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Marie Randolph, and by a brother, Calvin Neighbors. Mrs. Charlene was retired from Georgia Highland Collage as an Administrative Assistant to the Dean and was a member of Enon Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband, C. J. Jablonski, to whom she was married on December 8, 1972; daughter, Stacey Pauline Cox (Lee), Melanie Cromer Knight (Scott); 6 grandchildren, Michael Marie (Madison), Tony Powell, Katie Knight, Breanna Knight, Gabe Marie, and Luke Marie; 4 great-grandchildren, Tristan Marie, Paislee Marie, Hayden Marie and Melanie Grace Powell; niece and nephews, Lisa Dudley (Todd), Jason Randolph, Lee Randolph, and Gary Neighbors (Debbie). Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. Pastor James Gravitte and Minister Lee Cox will officiate. Interment will follow in Gordon Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Tuesday from 12:00 pm until the service hour. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
Jablonski, Charlene
Service information
Dec 3
Visitation
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
12:00PM-2:00PM
Henderson & Sons - North Chapel
4900 Martha Berry Highway
Rome, GA 30165
Dec 3
Funeral Service
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
2:00PM
Henderson & Sons - North Chapel
4900 Martha Berry Highway
Rome, GA 30165
