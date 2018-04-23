J. Barney Greene Jr., age 76, Canton, Ga., passed away April 21, 2018, at Emory University Hospital. Barney was born in Rome, Ga. on February 13, 1942, the son the late of J. Barney Greene Sr. and Lucy Ware Greene.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Chapel of South Canton Funeral Home with the Rev. Ken Oates officiating. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 24, 2018, from 12:00 noon to 9:00 p.m. and Wednesday, April 25, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour at 1:00 p.m.