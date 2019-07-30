Larry E. Ingram Sr., 73, was called to his heavenly home from a local hospital on July 28, 2019. Mr. Ingram was born on March 27, 1946, in Rome, Georgia, to the late John Taylor Ingram and the late Beulah Beatrice Sisson Ingram. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Wanda S. Boyd and Annie Lee Ingram Sanford. He was of the Baptist faith. He grew up in Rome and graduated from Pepperell High School with the class of 1964. Mr. Ingram joined the U.S. Navy in 1965 and served four years in communications and cryptography. He served a one-year tour in the combat zone aboard the U.S.S. Annapolis in the communications division. He also served one year aboard the U.S.S. Hunley as a cryptographer. He received the Vietnam Service medal and the Vietnam Combat medal. He worked at General Motors in Atlanta for 21 years then transferred to the division at Spring Hill, Tennessee, where he retired with 30 years of service in 2000. He attended Floyd Junior College and Georgia State University and received his degree in Computer Science from South University. He was a current and long time member of Cherokee Masonic Lodge No. 66, Past Patron of Etowah Chapter No. 30 Order of the Eastern Star, and a charter member of the Seven Hills Order of the Amaranth. He is survived by his son, Larry E. Ingram Jr., Lindale; his daughter, Allison B. Gentry, Lindale; two grandsons, Travis A. Ingram (Samantha), of Mount Pleasant, Tenn., and Aiden B, Gentry, Lindale; two sisters, Charlene K. Hyde, Lindale, and Linda T. Blair (Wayne Sr.), Silver Creek; brother-in-law, Jerry Boyd; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral service will be held at Daniel's Funeral Home, Rome, Ga., on August 1 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. David Pilgrim officiating. The Rev. Rodney Willingham will conduct graveside services on Monday, August 5, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends on July 31 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. In accordance to his wishes Mr. Ingram will be cremated. Burial will be at Floyd Memory Gardens with military and Masonic rites. Daniels Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.