Infant Johnny Maxwell “Max” Carver passed away March 29, 2018 at Northside Hospital Atlanta. He is survived by his parents, Jason T. and Natalie K. Carver; his grandparents, Johnny and Denise Carver and Matthew and Gina Hix; his aunts, Amy Carver and Americus Charles; and his uncle, Joe Hix.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Sunnyside Baptist Church, 460 Thomas Bluff Road NE, Rome, Ga. 30161, with the Reverend Cheyenne Russell officiating.
