Anthony Alexander Swearinger, passed shortly after his birth on January 8, 2019 at 5:28 A.M.
He is survived by parents Robert and Anna (Leary) Swearinger, brother Ashton Swearinger, sisters Katelyn and LaRissa Swearinger, Grandfather Benjamin Leary, Grandmother Sherry Pytko, Great-Grandmother Judy Swearinger, and Godparents Jessica and Adam Watkins.
The memorial and service will be held Sunday, January 13, 2019 at 1 P.M. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home.
A special thanks to Pastor Hoyt Douglas. Even though Anthony was only here a short time he is loved and missed by many.