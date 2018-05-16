Inez Wells Rowland, age 66, of Rome, passed away Monday, May 14, 2018, in Pensacola, Fla.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Josh James officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services on Saturday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
A complete obituary will follow in Friday's edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.