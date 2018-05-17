Inez Wells Rowland, age 66, of Rome, passed away Monday, May 14, 2018, in Pensacola, Fla.
Mrs. Rowland was born June 14, 1951 in Walker County, Ga., a daughter of the late Herman Wells and Ollie White Wells. She was a member of Miller's Chapel Church. Mrs. Rowland was formerly employed by Sue's Barber Shop and later retired from Floyd County Correctional Facility. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rick "Bear" Rowland; sister, Cricket Sizemore; brothers, John R. Wells, Jimmy Wells, Shorty Wells, Ronald Wells, Donald Wells; grandparents, Clara & John White, Ethel & Robert Wells.
Survivors include her children, Beverly Sharp, Rome; Tracy Willingham, Rome; chosen son, Mark Rowell, Rome; grandchildren, Emily Browning and Chance Minshew; her siblings, Martha (Jim) Lamp, Kingston; Sherry Long, Villanow; Chigger (Audrey) Wells, Villanow; stepsons, Kirby Rowland, Rome, and Corey Rowland, Rome; four step-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and extended family also survive.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Josh James officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services on Saturday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view a DVD about Mrs. Rowland’s life.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.