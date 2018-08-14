Ms. Imogene Wright Ransom, age 65, of Kennesaw, passed away on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at a Marietta hospital.
Ms. Ransom was born in Cabbagetown, Georgia on December 26, 1952, daughter of the late Russell Charlie Wright and the late Ruth Alene Garrett Wright. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Casey, by four brothers, Richard, Eddie, R. C., and Eugene Wright, and by three sisters, Magnolia Wright, Frances Wright and Eloise Abernathy. Ms. Ransom was of the Baptist faith and worked for several years in the carpet industry. She volunteered with the Alzheimer’s Association.
Survivors include a son, Thomas Patrick Ransom, Jr., Kennesaw; a daughter, Jeanie Michelle Leffler, Armuchee; two grandchildren, Nicholas Callan and Alicia Leffler; a sister, Linda McBurnett; three brothers, George Wright, David Wright and Jimmy Wright; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. David Ogden officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 until 8 p.m. at the residence of Tosha Shirey, 1974 Old Dalton Road, Rome, and at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the service time.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Kennestone Hospital for their loving care.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.