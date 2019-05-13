Imogene "Jean" Fowler Shuler, 83, of Athens, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Born February 4, 1936, in Rome, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late George D. Fowler and Ruby White Fowler.
Jean had a daycare center in her home for over twenty years.
She was a member of the Whitehall Baptist Church in Athens.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Joseph Shuler, and a brother, J.W. "Buck" Fowler.
Survivors include her children, Toni Owensby, (Terry) of Watkinsville, Greg Shuler (Annette), of Fayetteville, and Rusty Shuler, of McDonough; one brother, J.D. Wesley Fowler (Mary), of Rome, Ga.; two sisters, Francis Fowler Norwood, of Rossville, Ga., and Faye Fowler Edwards, (Randy) of Marietta, Ga.; grandchildren, Kim Owensby Waters, Kelly Owensby Saxon (Travis), Savanna Shuler, and Hannah Shuler; great grandchildren, Thomas Lane Saxon, Taylor Saxon, Trevor Saxon, Drew Waters, and Haley Waters.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Bernstein Funeral Home.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.