Mrs. Imogene Black Brewster, age 78, of Adairsville, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, in a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Church at Northside. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour on Monday at the church.
A complete obituary will follow in Sunday's edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.