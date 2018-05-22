Mrs. Ima Jean Perry Cordle, age 90, of Rome, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, May 21, 2018, with her family by her side.
Mrs. Cordle was born on January 28, 1928 in Chattooga County, Ga., daughter of the late George Perry and the late Viola Owens Perry. She graduated from Gore High School and a few years later married James H. Cordle on June 6, 1948. During their life together, they lived in the Armuchee community in both Glenwood and Texas Valley. For over 30 years prior to retirement, Mrs. Cordle was associated with National City Bank and served as Head Teller for many of those years. She attended Antioch Baptist Church for a few years and later began her 64 year membership at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church in 1954, where she was an active member of the Bessie Myrick Sunday School class.
In addition to her career in banking, Ima Jean had many other talents and interests. She was a cook extraordinaire, famous for her blueberry desserts created from fresh blueberries which James grew at their home. She could knit and sew beautiful garments as well as paint and wallpaper as expertly as any professional. She offered these talents to family and friends freely and generously. She was happiest when providing for others. Another part of that provision included being her grandchildren’s greatest cheerleader; she attended sporting events, concerts, and graduations too numerous to mention. Ima Jean and James also loved to travel and spent many years going to places all over the world. Finally, she was an avid reader of books and newspapers, keeping up with bestsellers and current news.
Survivors include her husband of almost 70 years, James H. Cordle, Rome; two sons, Steven Cordle (Juanita), Rome; David Cordle (Pamela), Emporia, Kan.; four grandchildren, Ben Cordle (Colleen), Oak Harbor, Wash.; Emily Cordle Barrale (Dominic), Kailua, Hawaii; Nick Cordle, Charlottesville, Va.; Katy Cordle, Raleigh, N.C.; and two great grandchildren, Emma Cordle and Leia Cordle, Oak Harbor, Wash. Mrs. Cordle was preceded in death not only by her parents but also by a sister, Mildred Keeton, and a brother, Arnold Perry.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 24, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church with the Rev. Clyde Hampton and the Rev. Mac McCurry officiating. Interment will follow in the Antioch Baptist Church cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday at the church from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to meet at the church and include the following gentlemen: Ben Cordle, Dominic Barrale, Kenneth Storey, Jimmy Perry, Dennis Corbin, and Ray Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be the Bessie Myrick Sunday School class.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.