Mrs. Ida Lee Montgomery, age 79, of Rome, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Montgomery was born March 30, 1939, the daughter of the late Richard Willis Dunaway and Eddie Mae Rosson Dunaway. She was a member of Pleasant Valley North Church, Western Promenades Square Dance Club, and Georgia Mountain Music Club. Mrs. Montgomery worked as secretary at Battey Machinery Company for 21 years, then as secretary at Riverview Nursing Home for a few years prior to retirement.
Mrs. Montgomery was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, four brothers, Dugan, Richard, John, and Henry Dunaway, and two sisters, Daisy Mae Dunaway and Sara Terry.
Survivors include sons, Gregory (Dawn) Montgomery, Rome, Marvin Scott Montgomery, Rockmart; daughter, Leigh Ann (Eddie) Krukowski, Rome; grandchildren, Adam (Danielle) Krukowski, Jessica Krukowski, Jesse (Ciera) Montgomery, Justin (Ashley) Montgomery, Jonathan Durham, Landis and Brooke Morgan; eight great grandchildren; brother, Ben Dunaway; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Gregory Montgomery officiating. Interment will follow at Morning View Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Avenue, Rome, Ga., 30165.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heyman Hospice, 420 Second Ave., Rome, Ga., 30161.
Mrs. Montgomery's family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Heyman Hospice.
Pallbears include the following gentlemen: Adam Krukowski, Jesse & Justin Montgomery, Kurt McBee, Wayne Dunaway, and Benji Dunaway.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.