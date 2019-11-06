Nancy Slonaker Hunter died Nov. 5, 2019. Mrs. Hunter was born in Winchester, Virginia June 29, 1933. She was a graduate of Randolph Macon Woman's College in Lynchburg, Virginia. After graduation, she worked for the U.S.Government in Washington D. C., until moving to Rome, Ga. in 1957. An ardent preservationist, Mrs. Hunter was a past president of the Rome Area Heritage Foundation. She was instrumental in the preservation of the Battey House and its move from First Avenue to its present location. She was also a past president of Seven Hills Garden Club. She is survived by a daughter, Laura Hunter of Rabun County, Ga., son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Patty Hunter of Rome, grandchildren Dailey Hunter Dewling (Robby) and Patrick Hunter, and a great-grandson, Jack Dewling, all of Atlanta, Ga., and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold F. Hunter (Ted), Jr., a son, John Christopher Hunter, and a brother, Adam Christopher Slonaker. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Salvation Army, PO Box 5188, Rome, Ga 30162 or the John Christopher Hunter '86 Memorial Scholarship, Washington and Lee University, 204 West Washington St., Development Building, Lexington, Va 24450. Many thanks to her many caregivers during this past year, with special thanks to Connie and to Lisa, who had become a dear friend as well as caregiver. Heartfelt thanks also to Heyman Hospice who contributed compassion and care in her final days. A private graveside interment of ashes will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 at the home of Bruce and Patty Hunter, 208 East 4th Street. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.