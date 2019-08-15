Mrs. Bobbie Louise Johnson Hunt, age 86, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Frank Wood officiating. Interment will be Monday in Oaknoll Memoiral Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. until the hour of service on Sunday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165. Please go to our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to view the complete obituary. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.