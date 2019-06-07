Mr. Hulyn Eugene Kight, age 83, of Rome, passed away on June 6, 2019, at a local hospital.
Mr. Kight was born in Heard County, Ga., on December 23, 1935, the son of the late Ray Kight and Nati Kight. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Frank Padgett, and his sister-in-law, Ann Kight.
Hulyn was married to Anne Melton Kight, who survives him. In August they would have celebrated their 62nd anniversary.
He was a construction electrician with I.B.E.W. LU 613 out of Atlanta for 40 years, retiring at the end of 1997.
Hulyn was an active member of Fellowship Baptist Church. He enjoyed going on mission trips having made trips to 26 countries.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sisters, Kathryn Padgett and Sue Lane, of Rome, and two brothers, Ray Kight of Winston Salem, N.C., and Kenneth Kight (Carol), of Rome. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church with Dr. Dale Levan and Dr. Danny Hood officiating. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Sunday at the church from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Fellowship Baptist Church at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday and include Chris Padgett, Scott Padgett, Roy Melton, Donald Bing, and Carl Perry.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Hulyn to Fellowship Baptist Church, Children's Renovation Project, 314 Burnett Ferry Road, Rome, GA 30165.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.