William Raymond Hulsey, age 89, of Rome passed away Friday September 13, 2019 at a local hospital. Mr. Hulsey was born on March 7, 1930 to the late William "Bill" Hulsey and Inez Robinson Gilmore. Mr. Hulsey was of the Pentecostal Faith and retired from the Local Union 766. He was a Veteran of the United States Army in the Korean War where he received a Purple Heart. He was preceded in death by his wife Marie Tippens Hulsey, brothers Ray Hulsey and Danny Knight, sisters Lorraine Price and Catherine Satcher. Survivors include his son, Kenneth (Connie) Hulsey, Panama City Beach, Fla; daughters, Nancy (John) Garrett, Gina (Don) Gaines of Rome; brother, James (Marilyn) Hulsey, Rome; sister, Faye (Gene) Smith. Grandchildren Heather Blanton, April Carter, Jennifer Tattaud, 6 great-great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside and interment services will be held at 5:00 pm on Sunday September 15, 2019 at Rome Memorial Park with Rev. Will Clonts and Joe Robinson officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 4:30 on Sunday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome GA 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes.