Mr. Jonathan Lynn Hull, age 26, of Rome, passed away at a local hospital Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was born in Rome, Ga September 18, 1992. He was the son of Christopher Lynn Hull and Ramona Wood. He graduated from Rome High School in 2011. He was a family man who loved his daughters, Tiana Janae' Hull, and Jasmine Marie Hull, and fiance, Aslin A. Colon. He was an auto mechanic by trade. He lived life to the fullest and lived more in his 26 years than some people live in a lifetime. "May you rest in peace my beloved son, until we dance again." Survivors also include a Sister, Brianna Renae Hull; Brothers, JayLynn Alexander Hull and Eric Dwayne Reese, Jr.; Grandparents, Lilie Rivera and Reynold Hull; Aunts, Sylvia Camp Hull, Nancy Wood and Norma Garza; Uncles, Eugene David Wood, Jose Luciano Garza, George Hull, Baldwin Hull, Goddaughter, Zariah Johnson; nephews, Brandon E. Watkins, Grayson K. Watkins and Ethan D. Ludy, and many friends and loved ones. A funeral mass will be held Monday morning, August 26, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rome. Interment will follow at Floyd Memory Gardens on Cedartown Hwy. Those serving as pallbearers are: JayLynn Alexander Hull, Eric Dwayne Reese, Jr, Cody Eugene Wood, Devon Young, Zach Poole and Clifton Diamond, Jr, and are asked to be at the church no later than 10:00 AM. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.