Mr. Hughey Hubert Cline, age 88, of Rome, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at a local hospital on May 26, 2018.
Mr. Cline was born in Alabama City, Ala. on March 28, 1930, the son of the late Garrison L. and Lillian Ester Cline. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife to whom he was married for 55 years, Mrs. Catherine Ellowene Cline, who passed away in September of 2007.
Mr. Cline attended Emma Sampson High School in Gadsden, Ala. He proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Corporal from Jan. of 1951 to Oct. of 1952. He was a Korean War veteran and was awarded the Korean War Medal with two oak leaf clusters. He was employed by General Electric of Rome from 1953 to 1993, retiring as the Supervisor of Maintenance and Construction. He was a member of Garden Lakes Baptist Church of Rome and a Master Mason with the Coosa F&AM Masonic Lodge in Rome for over 50 years. He was an avid Alabama football fan who loved model trains and fishing.
Survivors include his sister, Evelyn Burnette (Curtis); son, Danny Cline; daughter, Darla Jones (Dow); granddaughter, Claire Landwerlen, and her father, former son-in-law Richard Landwerlen; a niece and three nephews.
Services will be heldTuesday, May 29, 2018,at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, Rome. The family will receive friends at the church from1:00 until 2:00 p.m.,followed by service to start at2:00with Dr. Jimmy Gentry, Dr. Floyd Roebuck, and the Rev. Bob Skelton officiating. Interment will follow at Forrest Cemetery in Gadsden, Alabama. At other times the family can be contacted at the residence.
Daniel’s Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.