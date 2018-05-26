Mr. Hughey Hubert Cline, age 88, of Rome, passed away at a local hospitalMay 26, 2018.
Services will be heldTuesday, May 29, 2018,at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, Rome, with the family receiving friends from1:00 until 2:00 p.m.and the service to start at2:00 p.m.with the Rev. Jimmy Gentry, Dr. Floyd Roebuck, and the Rev. Bob Skelton officiating. Interment will follow at Forrest Cemetery in Gadsden, Alabama.
A complete obituary will be inMonday’spaper.
Daniel’s Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.