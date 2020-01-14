The funeral service for Mr. Ned Ray Hughes, Sr., 90, of DeArmanville, AL, will be at 11 am (CST) on Friday, January 17, 2020, at DeArmanville United Methodist Church with Pastor Abigail Carlisle-Wilke officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 11 am on Friday at the church. Mr. Hughes passed away on January 13, 2019. Mr. Hughes was retired from Southern Natural Gas. He was also a member of DeArmanville United Methodist Church. Ned was a strong man of faith and very active within his church community. He will best be remembered for his generous heart and his love for his family. He leaves behind a beautiful legacy of a life built upon the foundation of integrity, honesty, and selflessness. His warm presence and zeal for life leaves an indelible impression on those who knew and loved him well. Mr. Hughes is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Iris Elizabeth Hughes; two sons, Stan Hughes and Ray Hughes; his mother, Nellie Hughes Parris; his father, Dewey Horace Hughes; and his brothers, James E. Hughes and Ted Hughes. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Becky (Dennis) Peace of Rome; his son, Bryan (Anne) Hughes of Atlanta; six grandchildren, Bradley (Jessica) Inman, Julianne (Brad) McAdams, Brittany (Josiah) Deegan, Caroline (John) McClelland, Brent (Paula) Hughes, and Molly Hughes, all of Atlanta; six great-grandchildren, Elizabeth McAdams, Catherine McAdams, Ella Rose Deegan, John McClelland, Levi Hughes, and Molly McClelland; and a brother, Dewey (Jane) Hughes of DeArmanville. Pallbearers will be Steve Hale, Ben Stephens, Don Hudson, Mike Miller, Scott Stephens, and Chris Floyd. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society, 1100 Ireland Way, Suite 101, Birmingham, AL 35205 (www.cancer.org). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
