Mr. Cecil Robert Hughes, age 62 of Summerville, GA passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Hughes was born August 16, 1957 in Tampa, FL, the son of the late Cecil Alvin Hughes and Betty Jo Hughes. He was a truck driver with Brown Cartage Trucking, and formerly worked with the Floyd County School System. Along with his parents Mr. Hughes was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Hughes. Survivors include his wife, Debra Steed Hughes, daughters & sons-in-law, Christie & Dale Hulsey, Kelley & Dusty Roberts, brother, Rondall Hughes, sisters & brothers-in-law, Carolyn & Manuel Owens, Sharon & Nathan Deering, 5 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Funeral services for Mr. Hughes will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Mason Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tommy Evans officiating. Burial will follow at Lyerly Cemetery. Mr. Hughes will lie in state at the Mason Funeral Home and the family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019. To share your condolences with the family online, please visit our website at www.masonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are provided by Mason Funeral Home- Summerville, GA.