Hugh “Toby” Rogers, age 87, of Centre, Ala., passed away at his residence on Monday, June 25, 2018.
Toby was born February 3, 1931 in Cherokee County, Alabama, a son of the late James Ramous Rogers and Annie Jay Kerr Rogers. He was a member and deacon of Old Nazareth Baptist Church. He was retired from Georgia School for the Deaf after 33 years of service. Toby was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Birdie Jean Rogers; son, Randy Rogers; a great grandson, Kolman Henry; and brothers, James “Bud” Rogers and Bobby Jack Rogers.
Survivors include son, Barry Sr. (Odessa) Rogers; daughter, Becky (Andrew) McGatha; daughter-in-law, Judy (Tommy) Vaughn; sister, Willene Highfield; grandkids, Barry Jr. (Allison) Rogers, John (Leann) Rogers, Andrea (Cody) Henry, Kayla (Josh) Bryant, Candi (Corey) Cronan, LaDon (Traci) Rogers; great grandkids, Colston, Carlton, Kaitlin, Harleigh, Haylie, Bella, Judson, Brinley, Kayson, Kolee, and Kennedy.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Ga. time on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at Old Nazareth Baptist Church with the Rev. Barry Rogers Jr. and Brother Josh Bryant officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Nazareth Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 9 p.m. Ga. time on Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga.
Toby will repose at the Old Nazareth Baptist Church on Wednesday from 12:00 noon Ga. time until the hour of service.
Pallbearers include Barry Rogers Jr., John Rogers, LaDon Rogers, Josh Bryant, Cody Henry, Corey Cronan, Colston Rogers, Carlton Rogers, and Judson Bryant. Honorary pallbearers will be the Men of Old Nazareth Baptist Church and special friends Stanley Rogers, James Green, Harlan Matthews, Junior Kelley, Gerald Haynes, and Gordon Dowdy.
