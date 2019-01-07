Lifelong Roman Hugh Hull Green went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 4, 2019. He had been in declining health for the past few years and had been in a local nursing home since April.
Mr. Green was a 1957 graduate of Rome High School, where he received letters in football, basketball, and baseball. He was chosen as center for the North All Star Football Team in 1957 and snapped the ball for well-known quarterback Francis Tarkenton.
Mr. Green completed a high school post-graduate year at Darlington School in 1958, where he also played football. He was the recipient of a basketball scholarship to Shorter College, where he led the league in scoring. He then attended the University of Georgia for a year.
After college, Mr. Green studied welding under his father and became a member of the local chapter of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. In the 1960s, Mr. Green was employed as a welder with General Electric and Georgia Kraft. In 1968, Mr. Green joined the faculty at Coosa Valley Technical School as a welding instructor. He served in this position for 22 years, helping to grow the program and becoming head of the department. The welding program became well known across the nation under his leadership. He was passionate about his work and loved his students.
Mr. Green was also passionate about his Hydrodyne ski boat and spent many happy years at Lake Weiss teaching young people how to water ski.
Mr. Green was saved and baptized in 1970 at Lake Weiss by the Reverend Alex Lunceford of the First Alliance Church. He was devoted in helping raise his daughters in the Christian faith and was a Sunday school teacher as well as youth group leader. He is also a former member of Garden Lakes Baptist Church.
A life-changing accident forced Mr. Green to retire from teaching. After retiring, Mr. Green still enjoyed being at the lake and remained an ardent Bulldogs fan.
Mr. Green is preceded in death by his parents, Hugh Edward "Piggy" Green and Dorothy Elizabeth Camp Green, as well as a son-in-law, Ronald A. Hall.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ann Wicker Green, and four daughters, Lou Ann Culpepper (Scotty), Gloria Hodges, Rosemary Hall, Dorothy Elizabeth "Betsy" Sanford (Johnnie). His grandchildren are Robert Hugh "Bobby" Hodges, Abbie Bannister (Jessie), Carlton Duvall (Dana Bond), Candace Johnson (Greg Brummitt), Drew Hodges (Ashlea and Oakland), Emily Hall, Sarah Hall, and Madison Sanford. Also surviving are Mr. Green's beloved brother, Benjamin W. Green (Sandra), nieces, Leigh Green Knight and Christie Green Horton, and five great grandchildren, Rayne, Emma, Eliza, Benton, and Wicker.
A visitation and reception will be held at Daniel's Funeral Home on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Afterwards, a brief graveside dedication service will be held at Oaknoll Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Bobby Hodges, Carlton Duvall, Drew Hodges, and Bob Andrews. Honorary pallbearers are Sam Evans, Robin Gresham, and James Wheat.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Shorter University. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, love, and support during this time. Please visit our website at www.daniels-funeralhome.com to share fond memories. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.