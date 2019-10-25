Joyce Ellis Huggins, age 84, of Rome passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at a local hospital after a short illness. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday Oct. 26, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, Rev. Jonathan Huggins officiating. Interment will follow in Grove Level Baptist Church Cemetery, 2802 Cleveland Hwy Dalton, GA 30721, at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes, and view the DVD on Joyce's life. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.