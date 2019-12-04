Kay DeBerry Huckaby, age 60, of Rome passed away Tuesday December 3, 2019 at her residence. Graveside and interment services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday December 7, 2019 at Mountain Springs Church Cemetery with Rev. Neal Williams and Dr. Bill Holden officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday December 6, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes and view the DVD on the life of Mrs. Kay Huckaby. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
