Kay DeBerry Huckaby, age 60, of Rome passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at her residence.Kay was born on April 28, 1959 in Palo Alto, California to Gail Beard DeBerry Holden and late Brondon Eugene DeBerry. She was a graduate of Armuchee High School and also a graduate of Shorter College in 1981. She worked at Cass Middle School, Office Depot, and Floyd Hospital. Kay was a member at Mountain Springs Church. She enjoyed embroidering and scrapbooking very much. Kay worked on the genealogy for her family born in Palo Alto, California. She is preceded in death by her father: Brondon DeBerry; and her sister: Teresa Gail Johnson.Survivors include her husband: Michael Varnell "Mike" Huckaby; sons: Bradley Eugene Huckaby, and Michael Benjamin "Ben" (Valerie) Huckaby; brother: Roger Glenn DeBerry; mother and step father: Gail Beard DeBerry Holden and Everett William "Bill" Holden; grandchildren: Daniel Peppers, Katherine Huckaby, Emmett Huckaby, Abigail Huckaby, and Zaden Huckaby.Graveside and interment services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday December 7, 2019 at Mountain Springs Church Cemetery with Rev. Neal Williams and Dr. Bill Holden officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday December 6, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165.Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes and view the DVD on the life of Mrs. Kay Huckaby.Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
