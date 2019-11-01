Ms. Glenda Faye Huckaby, age 70, of Rome, GA, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in a Cartersville health care facility. Ms. Huckaby was born in Cave Spring, GA on Feb. 20, 1949, daughter of the late P. J. and Gaynelle Cargle Huckaby. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jennifer Shilene Bailey, by a sister, Brenda Smith, and by a brother, Lanny Huckaby. Prior to her retirement, she was a sales representative for Utility Management Associates. She was of the Christian faith. Survivors include a daughter, Dori Shilene Jackson, Rome; a son, Chuck Ledale Roberts, Rome; two grandchildren, Christopher Dewayne Bailey and Candice Nicole Bailey, both of Rome; a brother, Richy Huckaby (Dean), Armuchee; a sister-in-law, Elaine Huckaby, Coosa; nine great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Dr. Betsy Mastin will officiate. Following the services, Ms. Huckaby will be cremated. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 2 p.m. until the service hour. In lieu of flowers, consult with the family concerning memorial donations. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
