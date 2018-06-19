Hoyt A. Tolbert, of Buchanan, passed away in an Atlanta hospital on Monday, June 18, 2018. He was born in Floyd County on April 26, 1944, son of the late Alzie Tolbert and Gladys M. Pounds Carter. Mr. Tolbert was retired as a building maintenance tech from Georgia Power and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry Hassler Tolbert, of Buchanan; children, Chris and Gina Tolbert, of Buchanan, Kelley Tolbert, of Rome, Heather Wood and John, of East Point; one grandchild, Emberlynn Wood, of East Point; and a brother, Jimmy, and Melissa Carter, of New Orleans, La.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. Services will be held Thursday, June 21, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with the Reverend Kirk Spears officiating.
Share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.
Hightower Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.