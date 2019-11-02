Mrs. Betty Ann Carr Hoyle, age 87 of Silver Creek, passed away Thursday October, 31, 2019, in a local health care facility. Mrs. Hoyle was born August 9, 1932, in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Lonnie Carr, and Henrietta Carr. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl E. Hoyle, son, Gregory Cantrell, brothers, Jesse L. Carr, Bobby Carr, sister, Levon Middleton. Survivors include, sons, Jeff (Cindy) Cantrell, David (Gina) Cantrell, Michael Hoyle, daughters, Sondra Gresham, Beverly ( Terry) Edwards, grandchildren, Eric Gresham, West Gresham, Tammy Cantrell, Kim Cantrell, Daniel Cantrell, Jason Vines, Brandon Vines, T.J. Blasengame, Shannon Zetts, Dalton Hoyle, several nieces and nephews also survive. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, November 4, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Harold Ingram, officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the service hour on Monday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr. Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.