Houston Lee Long, age 67, of 846 Old Rockmart Road, Silver Creek, passed away Monday, November 19, 2018, at his home.
Mr. Long was born in Floyd County on April 24, 1951. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Charles "J.C." Long and Helen Wheeler Long, of Lindale; his wife of 44 years, Frances Diane Mullins Long; his son, Troy Long; and a sister, Carol Lovvorn.
Mr. Long was a 1969 graduate of Pepperell High School in Lindale, was retired from the City of Cartersville, and was a member of the Lindale Masonic Lodge.
Survivors include a daughter, Melissa Dodd, and her husband, Kody, of Centre, Alabama; a sister, Glenda Smith, and her husband, Ernie, of Lindale; four grandchildren, Dylan Long, of Lindale, Kaitlin Corbin, of Jacksonville, Alabama, Calysta Long, of Silver Creek, Kansas Corbin, of Armuchee; one unborn great grandchild, Charlie Lynn Long; a daughter-in-law, Jayta Long, of Silver Creek; nieces and nephews also survive.
Mr. Long requested that no formal funeral service be held. The family can be contacted at their respective residences. A small, private memorial service will be held at a later date for the family. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com.