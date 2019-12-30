Mrs. Martha Ann House, age 81 of Carrollton, Georgia died Saturday, December 28, 2019. Mrs. House was born in Rome, Georgia on May 13, 1938, the daughter of the late William Thomas Cagle and Angie Wood Cagle. Prior to moving to Carrollton she spent her entire life in Rome and Cave Springs, Georgia. She was retired from the Georgia School of Deaf and Coca Cola Bottling Company. Mrs. House was a member of Milledge Avenue Baptist Church in Athens. Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Becky Price of Newnan, Tommy and Pam House of Whitesburg; grandchildren and their spouses, David and Erin Price, Amanda and Ben Echols, Keri and Jeremy McCormick, Lauren and Jacob Orbeck, Abby House; seven great grandchildren and brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Shirley Cagle. The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Thursday, January 2 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. A graveside service will be Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens in Rome, Georgia with Rev. Steve Skates officiating. Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com. Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
House, Martha
Service information
Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Jan 3
Graveside
Friday, January 3, 2020
2:00PM
Oaknoll Memorial Gardens
2549 Shorter Ave.
Rome, GA 30165
