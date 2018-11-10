Mr. Horace Roland "Whittie" Hughes, Jr. age, 90 of Gaylesville, AL, passed away Friday- November 9, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Hughes was born June 3, 1928, Jamestown, AL, the son of the late Horace Reed Hughes, Sr. and Virgie Lou Bannister Hughes.
He retired from Mt. Vernon Mills after 60 years of service and was a member of Mt. Zion Independent Church.
Mr. Hughes is preceded in death by his wife; Mildred Mitchell Hughes, son; Michael Hughes, brothers; Wilburn, Johnny, Charles, Walton, Winfred, and Bobby Hughes, and sisters; Louise (Roger) Tillman and Elizabeth Batey.
Survivors include his children; James Edward & Joyce Ann Bradford Hughes, Donald Joe & Freda Pettyjohn Hughes, Sandra Joan Hughes & James Hitchcock, 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mr. Hughes will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday- November 12 at the chapel of Mason Funeral home with Bro. Freddy Waldrop and Bro. Sanford DeBerry officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Zion Independent Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Andrew Hughes, Nathan Hughes, Skyler Blankenship, Braxton Blankenship, Robert Compton, and Chase Garrett. Honorary pallbearers will be the Men's Sunday School Class of Mt. Zion Independent Church. Mr. Hughes will be in state at Mason Funeral Home and the family will receive friends from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. Sunday.
To share your condolences with the family online, please visit our website at www.masonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Mr. Hughes are by Mason Funeral Home- Summerville, GA.