Mr. Thomas Ray Holder, 77 of Rome passed away Friday Oct. 11, 2019 in a local hospital. Funeral services will be held at 3 P.M. Tuesday Oct. 15, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Marvin Jackson, officiating. Interment will follow in Morning View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 P.M. until the hour of service on Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Shanklin-Attaway Post Five Honor Guard will conduct military graveside rites. Pallbearers include, Brendin Holder, Austin Gaylor, T. J. Holder, Max Thompson, Shawn Prather, and Ricky Camp. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.