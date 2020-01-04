Mrs. Lawrie Holder, age 48, of Rome passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. Lawrie was born in Rome, Georgia to Danny Terry and the late Thelma Best Terry. She enjoyed antiques, Coca Cola memorabilia and crafting. She was considered an "artsy" minded woman. Survivors include her partner, Thomas Holder; her daughters: Lindsey Sills (Paul), and Cora Lee Holder; sons: Bubba Boyd (Darrah) and Major Holder; sister, Amy Herod; mother-in-law, Wanda Holder; granddaughters: Aspen Lawson and Scarlette Boyd; grandson, Colin Sills; niece, Emory Herod; and three step-children. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Smith & Miller Funeral Home. A private memorial will be held for the family at a later date. The Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Lawrie Holder.
Holder, Lawrie
To plant a tree in memory of Lawrie Holder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.