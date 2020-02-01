Mr. Walter Lee Holden, age 74, of Rome passed away at his residence, January 31, 2020. Mr. Holden was born in Rome on December 30, 1945 to the late John W. and Laura Kinsey Holden. Walter, at the age of 12, won 1st place award for guitar playing at the boys and girls club. He was a Prolific steel guitar player for the Singing Skylights Gospel Band and continued playing in church for many years. He was an active member at First Apostolic Church (FAC) of Rome. The loves of his life were God and his church, his wife, family, music and fishing. He attended Model High School, worked at Champion Garments where he met his wife, Bobbie, of 55 years and retired from Pharr Yarns. Walter was preceded in death by his parents, John W. Holden and Laura Kinsey Holden, brother, Thomas James Holden (TJ). Survivors include his wife, Bobbiette Holden, daughters, Nancy Louise (Clif ) Terhune, III, Tammy Marie (David) Nicholson; brothers, John Holden (Junior), Jimmy Holden; sisters, Evelyn Hight, Geraldine Bramblett (Judy), Virginia Barrett (Ginner), Mildred Willerson (Mil); Grandchildren, Amanda Nicole Garlin (Ryan) Sloan, Kevin Bradley Garlin, Jordan Bradley (Ellen) Sartin, Chase C. Terhune; Great Grandchildren, Judah Sloan, Lydia Sloan, Maria Terhune, Hope Sloan, Edwin Sartin. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday February 3, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, with his Pastor Johnathon Fortner officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the service hour at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, GA 30165. Pallbearers include, Sid Willerson, Barry Rayburn, David (Buddy) House, Chad Bramblett, Chris Lankford, Jimmy Lewis, and Honorary Jason Holden. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post your tributes and view the DVD on the life of Walter Lee Holden. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA 30165 has charge of the arrangements.
