Mr. Hobert Lee "Toby" Garrison Jr., age 53, of Centre, Ala., passed away Tuesday, January 15, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mr. Garrison was born in Rome, Ga., on November 11, 1965, son of Hobert Lee Garrison Sr. and the late Linda Jean Smallwood Garrison. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Angela Renee Garrison.
Mr. Garrison was a truck driver and was a member of Community Chapel Baptist Church.
Survivors include his companion, Darlene Strickland, Centre, Ala.; his father, Hobert Lee Garrison Sr., Rome; four sisters, Ginger Knowles (Charlie), Cedartown, Cindy Watkins (Johnny), Rome, Rhonda Poole (Armando), Rome, and Susan Hunter (Corey), Gainesville, Ga.; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the graveside in Community Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Max Tucker will officiate.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.