Mr. Lyle Hardin Hess, age 82, of Rome passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at an Atlanta Health and Rehab Center. Mr. Hess was born in Rome, Georgia on October 7, 1937, son of the late Benjamin W. Hess and the late Dexter May Quinton Hess. He was also preceded in death by his oldest brother, Dexter. Survivors include four brothers: Ronald of Sharpsburg, Arlen of Atlanta, Glenn of Cutler, Ohio, Nolan of Pineville, Louisiana, one sister Helene Coleman of Rome, a number of nephews, and nieces, and Valerie, a very, very special friend. After graduating from Mount Berry High School for Boys, Lyle completed two years of college at University of Georgia; Lyle was a caring person who befriended many people, was a US Air force veteran, and was a long time member of Beech Creek United Methodist Church. A family and friend gathering to remember Lyle will be held at a later date.
