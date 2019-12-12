Mr. Lyle Hardin Hess, age 82, of Rome passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at an Atlanta Health and Rehab Center. Mr. Hess was born in Rome, Georgia on October 7, 1937, son of the late Benjamin W. Hess and Dexter May Quinton Hess. He was also preceded in death by his oldest brother, Dexter. Survivors include four brothers; Ronald of Sharpsburg, Arlen of Atlanta, Glenn of Cutler, Ohio, & Nolan of Pineville, Louisiana, one sister; Helene Coleman and a number of nieces and nephews. After graduating from Mount Berry High School for Boys, Lyle completed two years of college at the University of Georgia. He was a veteran of the United States Air force and a lifelong member of Beech Creek United Methodist Church. Lyle was a caring person and befriended many people. A service will be held at a later date. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home makes announcement for the family.
Hess, Lyle
To plant a tree in memory of Lyle Hess as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.