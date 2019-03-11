Henry L. "Butch" White, age 76, of Rome, passed away Sunday, March 10, in a local nursing home.
Mr. White was born in Rome on March 18, 1942, the son of the late Paul H. and Annie L. White. Mr White was a graduate of West Rome High School, where he was an outstanding athlete, earning all state honors in both football and baseball. He received a scholarship to Carson Newman College, where he played both football and baseball. After college he served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He was employed by Wheeler's Building Materials for over 37 years, where he was a longtime manager of the Calhoun store before serving as Director of Purchasing for 15 years. He was a member of West Rome Baptist Church and the Oostanaula Masonic Lodge.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Barbara A. White; son, Henry Hill White; granddaughter, Alyssa White, of Birmingham, Ala.; brother, Wayne White (June); brother-in-law, Don Ash (Jana); sister-in-law, Jane Downing (Raymond); and a number of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 13, at 3 p.m. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with the Reverend Orace Stewart officiating. Honorary pallbearers are Mark Manis, Jim Manis, Scott Ponder, and Scott Freer. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 13, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home from 2 to 3 p.m. The Oostanaula Masonic Lodge No. 113 F. & A.M. will perform full Masonic rites during the service.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.